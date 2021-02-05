Konzerte 2021: MDR JUMP bringt dich zu den Stars

MDR JUMP bringt dir die Superstars nach Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt und Thüringen. Wir haben dir hier eine Übersicht zusammengestellt, welche Künstler du auf keinen Fall verpassen solltest.

Highlight
Bildrechte: colourbox
Dienstag, 30. März 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Alter Schlachthof | Dresden Johannes Oerding
Dienstag, 13. April 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Stadthalle | Magdeburg Johannes Oerding
Samstag, 24. April 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Thüringenhalle | Erfurt Johannes Oerding
Samstag, 26. Juni 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
19:00 Kulturbühne am Wasserturm | Erfurt Wincent Weiss
Donnerstag, 01. Juli 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
19:00 Junge Garde | Dresden James Blunt auf Once Upon A Mind-Tour
Freitag, 23. Juli 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
19:00 Hutbergbühne | Kamenz Wincent Weiss
20:00 Rennbahn | Halle Johannes Oerding
Samstag, 24. Juli 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
19:00 Freilichtbühne | Zwickau Wincent Weiss
Freitag, 13. August 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Filmnächte am Elbufer | Dresden Silbermond
Samstag, 14. August 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Filmnächte am Elbufer | Dresden Silbermond
Montag, 27. September 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Haus Auensee | Leipzig Clueso
Dienstag, 09. November 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Messe | Erfurt Rea Garvey
Montag, 15. November 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA | Leipzig Die Ärzte
Dienstag, 16. November 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA | Leipzig Die Ärzte
Freitag, 26. November 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Messe | Chemnitz Die Ärzte
Sonntag, 28. November 2021
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Messe | Erfurt Die Ärzte
Montag, 24. Januar 2022
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
20:00 Arena | Leipzig Rea Garvey
Donnerstag, 02. Juni 2022
Uhrzeit Ort/Location Event
19:00 Haus Auensee | Leipzig Lena - More Love Tour
MDR JUMP Konzerte
Bildrechte: MDR JUMP | Marco Prosch

Die besten Events und Konzerte in Mitteldeutschland

Die besten Events und Konzerte in Mitteldeutschland

MDR JUMP bringt die besten Musik-Acts, wie Depeche Mode oder Die Ärzte, Comedians und andere Events nach Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt und Thüringen.

Weiter

Unsere aktuellen Themen

Familie mit Kind beim Essen
Tiernamen wie Hasi, Mausi und Äffchen sind besonders beliebt Bildrechte: imago images/ Westend61

Hasi, Mausi, Schatzi: Warum vergeben wir Spitznamen?

Hasi, Mausi, Schatzi: Warum vergeben wir Spitznamen?

Schatz, Hasi, Maus - viele Eltern sprechen ihre Kinder mit Verniedlichungen an. Doch wie suchen wir sie aus und warum verwenden wir Spitznamen überhaupt? Wir haben den Namensexperten Prof. Dr. Udolph gefragt.

Weiter
Neuschnee, Schneechaos, Alpen
Bildrechte: dpa

Update: Ein halber Meter Neuschnee? Winterchaos auch in Mitteldeutschland befürchtet

Update: Ein halber Meter Neuschnee? Winterchaos auch in Mitteldeutschland befürchtet

Viel Schnee in Sicht – das melden Meteorologen für die nächsten Tage. Es drohen uns mancherorts massive Schneemengen bis 50 cm und frostige Temperaturen.

Weiter
Vor einer Apotheke legt eine Frau eine FFP2 Maske an.
Bildrechte: imago images/Sven Simon

Schützen FFP2-Masken wirklich besser im Alltag?

Schützen FFP2-Masken wirklich besser im Alltag?

FFP2-Masken gelten als wirksamer Schutz gegen eine Ansteckung mit dem Corona-Virus. Doch nun kommt die EU-Gesundheitsbehörde zu dem Schluss: diese Masken wirken nicht besser als andere.

Weiter
Werra-Hochwasser und Überflutungen in der Stadt Hildburghausen am 4. Februar 2021
Bildrechte: MDR/News5/Steffen Ittig

Hochwasser in Mitteldeutschland: Alarmstufe 2 erreicht

Hochwasser in Mitteldeutschland: Alarmstufe 2 erreicht

Durch Regenfälle und Tauwetter schwellen die Flusspegel in Teilen von Mitteldeutschland weiter an. Besonders betroffen ist das südliche Sachsen-Anhalt. Dort gilt bereits Warnstufe 2.

Weiter
Weitere Inhalte laden