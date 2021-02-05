Konzerte 2021: MDR JUMP bringt dich zu den Stars
MDR JUMP bringt dir die Superstars nach Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt und Thüringen. Wir haben dir hier eine Übersicht zusammengestellt, welche Künstler du auf keinen Fall verpassen solltest.
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Alter Schlachthof | Dresden
|Johannes Oerding
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Stadthalle | Magdeburg
|Johannes Oerding
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Thüringenhalle | Erfurt
|Johannes Oerding
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|19:00
|Kulturbühne am Wasserturm | Erfurt
|Wincent Weiss
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|19:00
|Junge Garde | Dresden
|James Blunt auf Once Upon A Mind-Tour
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|19:00
|Hutbergbühne | Kamenz
|Wincent Weiss
|20:00
|Rennbahn | Halle
|Johannes Oerding
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|19:00
|Freilichtbühne | Zwickau
|Wincent Weiss
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Filmnächte am Elbufer | Dresden
|Silbermond
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Filmnächte am Elbufer | Dresden
|Silbermond
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Haus Auensee | Leipzig
|Clueso
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Messe | Erfurt
|Rea Garvey
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA | Leipzig
|Die Ärzte
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA | Leipzig
|Die Ärzte
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Messe | Chemnitz
|Die Ärzte
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Messe | Erfurt
|Die Ärzte
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|20:00
|Arena | Leipzig
|Rea Garvey
|Uhrzeit
|Ort/Location
|Event
|19:00
|Haus Auensee | Leipzig
|Lena - More Love Tour